Over 90,000 Sign Petition To Rename Street Outside Trump Tower After Obama

The street outside Trump Tower may be renamed “President Barack H. Obama Avenue,” at least if nearly 100,000 people get their way.

As of Wednesday, 93,627 people have signed a petition from the left-wing site MoveOn.org to rename the stretch of Fifth Avenue in New York City between 56th and 57th Avenue after the 44th president in order to spite President Donald Trump. (RELATED: CNN’s John King: Problem At The Border Didn’t Start With Trump)

The woman behind the petition told Newsweek that she wants to honor Obama because Osama Bin Laden was killed by American forces during the Obama administration. (RELATED: Associated Press Fact Checks Dems For Blaming Trump For Children In Cages)

“I honestly started it as a joke,” Elizabeth Rowin said. “I saw a comedian joke about how it would make Trump so mad if it was named after former President Obama and thought why not.”

Rowin also told Newsweek that members of the New York City Council have told her that they will pursue the project, and also said she plans to write Mayor Bill de Blasio about the matter. The initial goal of the petition was to gain 75,000 signatures, a goal that has already been surpassed.