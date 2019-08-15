Watch Bruce Willis In The Trailer For ’10 Minutes Gone’

Bruce Willis’ new movie “10 Minutes Gone” looks like it could be a solid flick.

The plot of the movie, according to IMDB, is, “A crime thriller that centers on a man whose memory has been lost due to a bank heist gone wrong. The character will need to piece together the missing 10 minutes from his memory in order to determine who sabotaged him.”

Judging from the trailer, this looks like it has the potential to be an above average, low budget movie and it looks like there will be plenty of action. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Give it a watch below.

Again, you can tell the budget for this movie wasn’t exactly through the roof, but that’s okay. You don’t need to dump a ton of money into a movie for it to be solid.

You just need a big actor, Willis, some twists and turns and some action to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

I don’t know for sure, but I have a feeling this movie is going to get that job done. Plus, everybody knows Willis is an entertaining guy.

Will “10 Minutes Gone” be one of his best movies? Almost certainly not, but that doesn’t mean we should all write it off.

As long as the bullets are flying and it keeps me guessing, then I’m willing to give it a chance.

You can catch “10 Minutes Gone” Sept. 27. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the trailer.