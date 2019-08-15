CNN Reporter Claims Trump Is Losing With Suburban Women, Interviews Two Who Say Otherwise

CNN reporter Martin Savidge claimed that President Donald Trump has lost support among suburban women, but the two women he interviewed Thursday said otherwise.

Savidge was on location in Minnesota, a state which Trump has been working hard to turn since barely losing it to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016, to explore the “state of the race” in Minneapolis. (RELATED: ‘Every Shade Of White Under The Sun’: CNN Contributor Mocks Diversity In Republican Party)

WATCH:

Two suburban women spoke with Savidge about the 2020 race, and neither appeared particularly ready to abandon their support for Trump.

“Who would you vote for again in 2020?” Savidge asked Kelly Meyers.

“Still Donald Trump,” she replied without hesitation.

Savidge pressed, “No misgivings, no doubts?”

“None.”

“No change of mind?”

“No,” Meyers repeated.

Savidge then cut to an interview with Amber Griffin, prefacing the clip by noting that she “still supports Trump despite his hateful speech and tweets against people of color.”

“You heard the terrible things that he said?” Savidge asked Griffin.

“Yeah,” she responded. “I think he’s just probably ignorant and he says whatever — he’s a product of his environment, how he was raised.” (RELATED: Firearm Advocate Turns Tables On CNN Town Hall: ‘Do You Believe A Woman Has A Right To Choose’ Method Of Self-Defense?)

Cutting away from the interviews, Savidge continued, “Neither woman blames the president for the back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton or for a lack of swift gun control leadership in the aftermath. Yet political experts say there are signs Trump’s appeal to suburban women voters in Minnesota is shifting, based on the 2018 midterms.”

He concluded by claiming that he had spoken to a number of suburban women who were “tired of the Twitter rants” and “images of children separated from their parents,” but that none of them were willing to be interviewed.

Minnesota has long been a Democratic stronghold, last voting for a Republican president in 1972. Even Ronald Reagan, who won 49 of 50 states in 1984, was not able to flip Minnesota.