Here Are The Highlights Of How Bad America Has Become According To Robert Francis O’Rourke

2020 presidential candidate Robert “Beto” Francis O’Rourke on Thursday held a press conference in El Paso, Texas, highlighting how bad he believes the U.S. has become throughout Donald Trump’s presidency, you will not want to miss this video.

“I’m confident that if at this moment, we do not wake up to this threat,” he said in his press conference in El Paso, “then we as a country will die in our sleep,” blaming Trump for all acts of racism and violence spreading across the country. Watch the video below to see how much O’Rourke dislikes the U.S. (RELATED: Beto O’Rourke Breaks Promise To Stop Using The F-Word)

WATCH:

