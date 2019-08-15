Report: Epstein’s Last Words To Lawyer Didn’t Suggest Suicide

Jeffrey Epstein was reportedly not talking about suicide as he told one of his lawyers Saturday night, “I’ll see you Sunday.”

Epstein’s lawyers not only found the convicted pedophile talkative, but also positive about his chances of further lenient treatment from the justice system and he believed he would have a denial of bail overturned, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

Sources close to the Post also said that Epstein claimed his first suicide attempt was actually an attack by a cellmate, an alleged dirty cop.

The multimillionaire sex addict apparently believed he could even walk from the latest charges of sex trafficking — a notion that a Post source called “delusional.” (Report: Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Had A Portrait Of Bill Clinton Posing Provocatively In Blue Dress)

“He thought he was going to win the double-jeopardy motion” that his lawyers were hoping could be filed because Epstein had already been convicted on a prostitution charge in 2008.

Despite being denied bail due to what a judge cited as his “uncontrollable” sexual urges, Epstein apparently believed he would reverse that ruling on an appeal.

“He was delusional,” the source to the Post. “He thought he was going to get the same deal he got in Florida.”

Epstein did not have a diary and kept no other written records of the celebrated friends who allegedly visited his “Orgy Island” in the Caribbean or his other homes, meaning he is potentially taking those memories to grave, according to the Post. (RELATED: Bill Barr Says Epstein’s Death ‘Raises Serious Questions’)

Epstein only spent 13 months in prison after taking a plea deal following charges of sexually abusing minors at his Palm Beach, Florida home. The judge in that case was former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, who resigned from his post last month after being deluged with criticism for his decision.