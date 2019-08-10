Bill Barr Says Epstein’s Death ‘Raises Serious Questions’

Attorney General Bill Barr said Saturday he was “appalled” to learn of Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide and promised an investigation into the circumstances of Epstein’s death.

The convicted sex offender and financier was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell Friday night at the age of 66. (RELATED: Ben Sasse Calls On DOJ To Prosecute Epstein)

“I was appalled to learn that Jeffrey Epstein was found dead early this morning from an apparent suicide while in federal custody,” Barr said in a statement. “Mr. Epstein’s death raises serious questions that must be answered.”

The attorney general added that the FBI was investigating Epstein’s death, and that the inspector general would open a separate investigation as well. (RELATED: Jim Jordan Rips Into Democrats For Holding Bill Barr In Contempt)

“In addition to the FBI’s investigation, I have consulted with the Inspector General who is opening an investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Epstein’s death,” Barr said.

Barr’s statements echo the sentiments of several politicians and pundits who have expressed exasperation that Epstein was able to commit suicide just weeks after being placed on a suicide watch list following a failed attempt.

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said “We need answers. Lots of them,” to which Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz agreed, calling on House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler to prioritize an investigation into Epstein’s death over investigations into Russia and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Meanwhile, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough called the apparent suicide “bullsh*t” and “predictably Russian,” while left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore said “I guess they think a country dumb enough to elect Trump is stupid enough to believe Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide.”

Epstein was arrested on sex trafficking charges last month and was facing up to 45 years in prison if convicted.