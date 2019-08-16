Democratic Congressional Candidate Says Opponent Lacks Faith In Public Schools, But Sends His Own Kids To Private School

Democratic congressional candidate Dan McCready of North Carolina sends his children to an $18,000 a year private school, but that didn’t stop him from accusing his Republican opponent twice during an event Sunday of having no faith in public schools.

McCready, who is running against Republican state Sen. Dan Bishop in the Sept. 10 special election for North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, said during a candidate forum the Fayetteville NAACP hosted that Bishop’s policies were to blame for a small-town North Carolina substitute teacher he spoke with who said her pay has dropped from $14 an hour to $10 an hour, despite being on the job for 14 years.

“This is what these politicians like state Sen. Bishop do,” McCready said at the event, according to video of the event the Daily Caller News Foundation obtained. “They don’t believe in public schools. They do anything they can to conduct a war on schools.”

“We’ve got to stop this war on public schools,” McCready added. “I really believe that some of these politicians don’t actually believe in public schools.”

Bishop did not attend the candidate forum.

Despite McCready’s accusations that his political opponents lack faith in public schools, he has enrolled some of his own four children, ages 2 to 8, in a Charlotte-based private school with a tuition rate close to $18,000 per student.

The school, Trinity Episcopal, posted on its Facebook page in April that “Trinity dad & Candidate for US Congress” McCready had stopped by to speak with its second-grade class about the democratic process.

McCready was also a member of the school’s board prior to announcing his first run for congress in 2017. His LinkedIn profile states he was a member of the Friends of Trinity Board in November 2016. McCready’s bio on his company’s website also states he serves on the school’s board.

The McCready campaign confirmed in a statement to the DCNF that McReady’s children were enrolled in the private school.

“As a product of North Carolina public schools, Dan McCready believes in public education and ending the attacks on our public schools by people like State Senator Dan Bishop and [Education Secretary] Betsy DeVos,” McCready spokesman Matthew Fried said. “He and his wife chose to send their kids to a small Christian school to receive a faith-based education, and they find it shameful that politician Dan Bishop is attacking their kids.”

McCready narrowly lost to Republican Mark Harris during the 2018 midterms, but the North Carolina Board of Elections unanimously ordered a new election after evidence surfaced that a Harris campaign contractor engaged in illegal ballot harvesting. (RELATED: Mark Harris Bows Out Of Do-Over North Carolina Congressional Race Citing Health Concerns)

Bishop is most well known for being the author of North Carolina’s “bathroom bill” in 2016 that would have required transgender people to use public restrooms that correspond with their biological sex. The bill was overturned after the proposed measure prompted a nationwide boycott of the state.

McCready and Bishop are in a dead heat in the polls with less than four weeks until the election.

