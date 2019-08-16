Trump Mocks Rally Protester’s Weight: ‘Go Home, Start Exercising’

President Donald Trump mocked the alleged weight problem of someone he thought was a protester at his “Keep America Great” rally in New Hampshire on Thursday night.

A protester in the crowd behind Trump at the podium started interrupting the president’s speech, prompting the rest of Trump’s supporters to chant “USA” as the protester was removed. The president himself weighed in on the situation, declaring, “that guy’s got a serious weight problem.”

“Go home, start exercising!” Trump told the apparently portly man.

WATCH:

The remark prompted a chuckle from Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum, who was airing the rally during her normally scheduled evening programming.

The Boston Globe reported that the overweight man was actually one of the president’s supporters and that Trump mistook him for a protester. The claim was made based on a reporter who was present at the rally, who said the protesters that were removed were “thin.”

The president often mocks the protesters who attempt to interrupt his rallies, often using his favorite insult, “go back home to mommy!” (RELATED: ‘Go Back Home To Mommy’ — Crowd Chants ‘USA’ As Trump Ejects Protester)

“Where do these people come from?” Trump asked about a protester during a February rally in El Paso, Texas. “Where do they come from? They go back home to Mommy. They get punished when they get home.”