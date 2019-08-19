‘I Am Sick Of Jake Tapper’s S**t’: Here’s Why Linda Sarsour Called Out A CNN Host

Activist Linda Sarsour continued her attacks against CNN’s Jake Tapper, calling for the network to condemn him and accusing the host of “retweeting blatant lies” about Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar.

Sarsour wrote that she is “sick of Jake Tapper’s shit” on Friday in a Facebook post, saying the CNN host is “not on our team” after he retweeted a story about Tlaib and Omar’s botched Israel trip’s support from Miftah, a group that has expressed sympathy for terrorist activity.

David French, who wrote the story for National Review, described reading Miftah’s website as “peeling an onion of evil,” with “layer upon layer of vile anti-Semitism.”

Tlaib of Michigan and Omar of Minnesota planned to visit Palestinian territories but were denied entry by Israel because of their support for the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Sarsour plans to deliver a petition to CNN on Aug. 22 with others “to hold Tapper accountable,” according to the post. Tapper was “retweeting blatant LIES AGAIN” and amplifying “conservative, right wing Zionist, staunch pro-Israel propaganda,” she wrote. (RELATED: Linda Sarsour Is Too Radical For The Women’s March)

Here’s a part of the Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib Israel story that you’ve likely not read. They planned the trip with a vile, vicious anti-Semitic group that spread blood libel, printed neo-nazi propaganda, and celebrates terrorists who kill children: https://t.co/BHGlVg17hW — David French (@DavidAFrench) August 16, 2019

The story Tapper retweeted has been reported on by multiple outlets. Miftah also sponsored a trip for Democratic lawmakers in 2016, according to Politico, which Sarsour mentioned in her post and wrote that Tapper “didn’t think too much of it.”

“Rashida and Ilhan are a thorn in his side because they expose that he’s no champion of ‘the resistance.’ Just because he critiques Trump every once in a while doesn’t give him a pass for the rest of the nonsense he spews,” Sarsour wrote.

Sarsour went after Tapper earlier in August after he used the example of Palestinian leaders inciting violence through rhetoric to drive home the point that “either tone matters or it doesn’t.” The activist called for Tapper to be fired following the segment and began the petition that she plans to deliver to CNN in a few days.

“You hear Republicans talk all the time, rightly, in my view, about the tone set by, well, the Arab world,” Tapper said on CNN’s State of the Union Aug. 4. “The Palestinians and the way they talk about Israelis, justifying, in the same way you’re doing, no direct link between what the leader says and the violence to some poor Israeli girl in a pizzeria, but the idea you’re validating this hatred.”

“You can’t compare the ideology of Hamas with anything else, but at the same time, either tone matters or it doesn’t.”

Sarsour also went after Tapper in 2017 and accused him of being “alt-right,” Clarion Project reported.

Tapper and Sarsour did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

