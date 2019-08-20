The Listener Email Episode

Today’s episode of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast is a little different: it’s turned over to the listeners. We answer email questions ranging from how to fix the health care system and what will be come of Never Trump Republicans after Trump, to how to deal with a spouse suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome and the origin of the saying, “Holy Frank Tanana.”

Listen to the show:

Listener emails drive the show today, as we respond to as many questions as we can during the show. From across the country, listeners submitted questions on policy, politics, cats, and we finally get the answer behind one of the most frequently used phrases on the show: Holy Frank Tanana.

