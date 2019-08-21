Ex-GSA Official Drank At The Office, Had Sex With White House Staffer On The Roof: Report

A former U.S. General Services Administration official drank in the office and had sex with a White House staffer on the roof of the agency, according to a report from the inspector general.

EXCLUSIVE: Rooftop sex and booze at the desks of top officials at U.S. General Services Administration in DC https://t.co/uQQWFHEeo2 pic.twitter.com/0fYw8xD3be — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 21, 2019

NBC affiliate News4 in Washington obtained a copy of the report, filed by the Inspector General of the GSA, through a FOIA request and published the findings on Wednesday.

According to the inspector general report, former associate GSA administrator Brennan Hart escorted a White House staffer into the agency’s F Street headquarters on July 1, 2017. The report said Hart acknowledged he then poured drinks from the bottle of vodka he kept in his desk. According to the report, “He said their sexual activity began in the Administrator suite area and culminated with oral sex on the rooftop of the Central Office.” The report said the official “stated this occurred on only one occasion.”

The report also noted that the bottle of vodka Hart kept in his desk constituted a violation of official policy, and also revealed that others in the office — including former acting GSA administrator Timothy Horne — had admitted to drinking in the office after hours and “when no one else was around.” (RELATED: Hundreds Of Dead People Received Millions In Social Security Payments)

Emily Murphy, the current director of the GSA, also admitted to allowing employees to drink in the office after hours on Fridays but claimed that she was not aware of the policy that forbade that. Horne acknowledged that he was aware that his actions had violated the rules.

A top federal official violated this very “touchy” federal regulation. Our story forthcoming in a few minutes ====> pic.twitter.com/oMerHUmsVd — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 21, 2019

Hart left the GSA in 2018, just a few weeks after he was interviewed about the incident with the White House staffer, whose name was redacted in the report. A copy of the report was sent to Don McGahn, who was then serving as White House counsel.