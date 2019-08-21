Trump Signs Executive Order To Wipe Out ‘Every Penny’ Of Student Debt For Severely Disabled Vets

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday directing the Department of Education to eliminate “every penny” of student loan debt owed by more than 25,000 disabled veterans.

Speaking at an AMVETS event in Louisville, Ky., Trump said that the order will erase “hundreds of millions” of dollars in debt for veterans who have been deemed “completely and permanently disabled.” He said that the eligible veterans owe an average of $30,000 in federal student loan debt.

“In a few moments, I will sign a memorandum directing the Department of Education to eliminate every penny of federal student loan debt owed by American veterans who are completely and permanently disabled,” Trump said. (RELATED: Trump Signs Executive Order To Combat ‘One Of Our Nation’s Most Heartbreaking Tragedies)

“The debt of these disabled veterans will be entirely erased. It will be gone.”

President Trump at veterans convention: “In a few moments, I will sign a memorandum directing the Department of Education to eliminate every penny of federal student loan debt owed by American veterans who are completely and permanently disabled” https://t.co/AfEIFrfeM5 pic.twitter.com/Hgf0NozFsX — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 21, 2019

“They’ve made a sacrifice that’s so great, and they’re such incredible people. And they never complain.”

The White House said in a press release after Trump’s speech that the executive order “ensures our totally and permanently disabled veterans obtain the Federal student loan debt discharges they are entitled.”

The statement said that around half of the 50,000 veterans who qualify for loan discharges have received the benefit.

“The process by which our disabled veterans apply for Federal student loan discharges is too burdensome,” the White House said.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.