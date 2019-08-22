FX Releases Several More Promos For ‘American Horror Story: 1984’

FX has dropped several more promos for “American Horror Story: 1984.”

“1984” will be the the ninth season of the hit show, and it looks like it could be one of the better ones. The plot isn’t known at this time, which isn’t overly surprising. Usually, details are kept under wraps. The only thing the YouTube description says is, “Always stay together.” (RELATED: Watch ‘American Horror Story: 1984‘ Teaser Trailer)

However, it’s very obvious that we’re going to get a “Friday the 13th” vibe this time around. FX couldn’t make that clearer in the promos if they tried.

Give the latest promos a watch below.

I’m a big fan of “American Horror Story.” That might surprise you, but I really am. I thought the first three seasons were all outstanding.

From there, it become extremely hit or miss. “Roanoke” was probably the best on since, and a few of the latest seasons have been downright awful.

Luckily, it looks like we’re getting back to the old ways and mixing in some nostalgic tones. I’m here for it. I can get down for that.

Plus, I think we all agree anything set in the 1980s is by default already off to a solid start. “Stranger Things” changed the game forever, and “AHS” might be trying to cash in on some of that magic.

I can’t blame them. When you find a formula that works, you generally try to stick with it.

You can catch the ninth season of “AHS” on FX starting Sept. 18. It looks like it’s going to be a fun time.