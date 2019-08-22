Drag Queen Challenges Adam Schiff For His Seat In Congress

A drag queen is challenging Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff for his seat in Congress.

Maebe A. Girl became the first drag queen elected to local government, winning a seat in Silver Lake Neighborhood Council earlier this year.

Now the drag queen is attempting to win a seat in the House of Representatives and become the first congressional trans person and first drag queen, according to Route Fifty. Girl will face Schiff in an open primary. (RELATED: Schiff Suggests House Can Levy Fines Of $25,000 A Day Against Trump)

“While I appreciate his allyship, I think someone that is actually a part of the queer community, that understands the day-to-day struggles, would be a better representative than an ally,” Girl said of Schiff. “I want people to know that there are more progressive people on the ballot.”

Girl believes it is “essential” for more queer representation in public office, according to Route Fifty.

“We need more everyday people in Congress—its overwhelmingly older, white, wealthy men, and that’s just not representative of America, or my district.”

The drag queen identifies as transgender and gender fluid, likening the name change to Lady Gaga and congressional struggles to that of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“I respect her courage for facing people who said she couldn’t do it,” Girl said of Ocasio-Cortez.

“People will say ‘I can’t take her seriously with that name, but it’s really just a statement about gender norms,” Girl said. “I don’t feel like there’s a difference between Maebe A. Girl and me.”

