Drag Queen Challenges Adam Schiff For His Seat In Congress

A drag queen is challenging Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff for his seat in Congress.
Maebe A. Girl became the first drag queen elected to local government, winning a seat in Silver Lake Neighborhood Council earlier this year.
Now the drag queen is attempting to win a seat in the House of Representatives and become the first congressional trans person and first drag queen, according to Route Fifty. Girl will face Schiff in an open primary. (RELATED: Schiff Suggests House Can Levy Fines Of $25,000 A Day Against Trump)
“While I appreciate his allyship, I think someone that is actually a part of the queer community, that understands the day-to-day struggles, would be a better representative than an ally,” Girl said of Schiff. “I want people to know that there are more progressive people on the ballot.”
COUNCIL UPDATES! Last night at the SLNC Governing Board Special Meeting we approved our 2019-2020 budget, $14,300 of which will be designated for Neighborhood Purpose Grants. If you or someone you know is part of a 501c3 organization in Silver Lake, inquire with the SLNC about how your organization can apply for a grant. ✅We voted to submit a Community Impact Statement to the City of LA through the SLNC Homelessness Committee to address homeless encampment clean-ups, with the recommendation to approach this sensitive subject with more compassion. Rather than random “sweeps” the recommendation is to have scheduled cleanups in an effort to provide notice and allow individuals to gather their personal belongings, which often include personal identification and prescriptions that can be so difficult for homeless people to reobtain once they’ve been thrown out. ✅We voted to form an Ad-Hoc Committee on Housing & Homelessness to meet at least four times annually lead by Councilmember Samantha Danner. This is separate from, but will work in conjunction with, the Homelessness in Silver Lake Committee. ✅We voted to create a housing and homelessness resources page on the SLNC website in collaboration with relevant committees such as the Housing & Tenants Rights, Mature Adults and LGBTQIA committees. ✅We voted to approve the formation of a Latinx Committee lead by Councilmember @dulcestein The mission statement and scope of the Latinx Committee in Silver Lake will be discussed at our next public meeting on July 10. Inquire about how you can get involved with this particular committee. ✅We voted to submit a CIS supporting CD 4 Councilmember Ryu’s letter to the City Council Transportation Committee which supports the road diet on Rowena and calls for further safety measures. ✅We voted to create an Ad-Hoc Committee concerning the LADWP Modular Building scheduled to be built at the Silver Lake Reservoir in November 2019. Stay tuned for more COUNCIL UPDATES and GET INVOLVED!! ???? @chloeniks #councilupdates #slnc #silverlake #councilwoman #maebeagirl #dragqueen #lgbtq #lgbt #trans #latinx #homelessness #politics #government #losangeles
Girl believes it is “essential” for more queer representation in public office, according to Route Fifty.
“We need more everyday people in Congress—its overwhelmingly older, white, wealthy men, and that’s just not representative of America, or my district.”
The drag queen identifies as transgender and gender fluid, likening the name change to Lady Gaga and congressional struggles to that of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
“I respect her courage for facing people who said she couldn’t do it,” Girl said of Ocasio-Cortez.
“People will say ‘I can’t take her seriously with that name, but it’s really just a statement about gender norms,” Girl said. “I don’t feel like there’s a difference between Maebe A. Girl and me.”
