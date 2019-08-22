Jay Cutler Cutler Tries To Throw An Axe, Fails Miserably In Viral Video

Jay Cutler might know how to throw a football, but he absolutely doesn’t know how to toss an axe.

Barstool Sports posted a video Wednesday on Twitter of the Chicago Bears legend giving an axe toss his best effort. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

My friends, I’m not sure this could have gone much worse. Cutler, who is one of the most notorious bros in all of football, didn’t even get close.

Give it a watch below.

Cutty with the LETHAL axe toss @barstoolchicago pic.twitter.com/udM7yzANIB — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 22, 2019

Not great, folks. Not great at all. That’s the kind of throw you just never come back from.

I like Cutler. He’s a funny dude, and he’s always entertaining. However, I’m not sure I can support a dude who doesn’t know how to throw an axe.

Throwing an axe is something that should be wired into our DNA as Americans. We’re the country that tamed the West and fought off the British.

You’re out of your mind if you don’t think we didn’t do a little axe throwing along the way.

There’s also honestly nothing that feels more badass than knowing how to use an axe or a hatchet like a pro. Every time I pick one up, I just feel like I got transported to the middle of the 1800s.

It’s almost like you get stronger by simply holding one in your hands.

Cutler apparently missed that memo. You just hate to see it. The good news for him is that he can always just go home to his smoking hot wife Kristin Cavallari.

He might not know how to throw an axe, but at least he’s winning life.