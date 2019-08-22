This Deal On A Wireless Thermometer Is Hot, Hot, Hot

How cold is too cold? As winter arrives and temperatures start to lower, it can be difficult to know exactly when it’s time to turn on the heat. Now on sale for over 50% off, this wireless thermometer is here to help.

ThermoPro TP65 Digital Wireless Hygrometer Indoor Outdoor Thermometer Wireless Temperature and Humidity Monitor with Jumbo Touchscreen and Backlight Humidity Gauge, 200ft/60m Range on sale for $26.99

Next time your friend says “it feels like 100 degrees in here!” this wireless thermometer can help you prove them wrong. With wireless sensors capable of detecting the temperature and humidity inside and out, 24-hour min-max temperature readings, and a one-year warranty, this thermometer is the purchase or upgrade you need to understand the weather.

Over 70 percent of customer reviewers gave it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. But beware; this hot deal may not last long.

