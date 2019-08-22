New Titanic Wreckage Footage Released For The First Time In 14 Years

The first footage of the Titanic wreckage in 14 years has been released.

The BBC released a video Wednesday that was captured by historian Parks Stephenson over the course of five dives.

The film shows great decay to the infamous ship, but the shell of it appears to be largely intact. Take a look at the chilling wreckage below.

“Titanic is returning to nature” Parts of the wreck are now deteriorating rapidly [Tap to expand] https://t.co/O4TUkYIZP4 pic.twitter.com/jL2MC2cijD — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 21, 2019

It’s wild that the Titanic sunk over 107 years ago, and so much of the wreckage is still there. It’s absolutely crazy to think about.

More than 1,500 people lost their lives on a tragic April night when the ship struck an iceberg and sunk with not nearly enough lifeboats available. The events were brought to the big screen in the James Cameron movie “Titanic.”

It remains to this day one of the worst maritime disasters to ever happen.

Now, the wreckage lies as a coffin to more than 1,500 souls in the ocean. I know some people truly believe it should be left alone out of respect, but I disagree.

I don’t think people should be around it often, but getting footage for the first time in 14 years is a pretty important historical marker.

We shouldn’t avoid historical events just because people died during them. If anything, that’s all the more reason to tell the story.

We’ll have to see how long the wreckage is able to survive for. It’s already cruised right past the century mark. Sure, it’s decaying but something tells me in 50 years it’ll still be there.

All around, it’s a damn chilling video.