Model Sofia Richie Turns 21 Years Old

Sofia Richie is an American model born in Los Angeles. She is the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie. Nicole Richie is her half-sister. Sofia made her television debut on Nicole’s TV show “Candidly Nicole” in 2014. Sofia was 15 years old at the time.

Sofia’s modeling career also took off in 2014. She got her first feature in a Who What Wear piece in Elle Magazine. Sofia also became the face of Mary Grace Swim. (RELATED: Katy Perry Asks Lionel Richie To Sing At Her Wedding)

In 2015, she began shooting editorials for magazines such as Elle Girl, Nylon, Fault and Dazed And Love Culture.

Since then, Sofia has been featured in campaigns for Chanel, Adidas, Dolce and Gabbana, Tommy Hilfiger and Michael Kors.

She has been on the cover of magazines such as Complex and Billboard’s style issues.

