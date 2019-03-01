Katy Perry Asks Lionel Richie To Sing At Her Wedding

Katy Perry wants Lionel Richie to perform at her and Orlando Bloom’s wedding.

The pop star asked Richie to sing at her wedding during an interview on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on March 1. Perry, Richie and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan were on the show to talk about the new season.

But they did squeeze in a few moments to congratulate Perry on her engagement.

Ripa jokingly asked if Bloom had asked Richie and Bryan for their permission to marry Perry. Richie responded, “No, he didn’t.”

Perry chimed in that they all could make amends by having Richie perform at the wedding. For free.

Richie replied, “By the way, I don’t mind that.”

If only wedding planning was that cheap and easy for everyone. Maybe more people would be getting married.

Bloom and Perry got engaged on Valentine’s day. The “Firework” singer spoke about the engagement on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday. Apparently, Perry did have input on the ring, so she knew this was coming. (RELATED: Katy Perry Reveals Orlando Bloom’s Helicopter Proposal How Things Didn’t Go As Planned)

“We went to dinner, and I thought we were going to see some art after dinner, but we pulled up to a helicopter. It was really sweet. He asked me to marry him in a helicopter,” Perry told Kimmel.

Everyone can appreciate a happy ending as sweet as this one.