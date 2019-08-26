Football Player Crushes Kid With Absurd Block In Viral Video

One football player threw an absurd block in a viral video making the rounds online.

In a video posted by Barstool Sports on Twitter on Sunday, the blocker runs in with his hands up and absolutely obliterates a kid. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I’m not talking about a normal kind of big hit. I’m talking about a kid gets jacked up like this was some old school football right out of the 1950s. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The blocker sent him into another universe. Give the awesome video a watch below.

The funniest block to ever happen on a football field pic.twitter.com/YX5ConKDRC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 25, 2019

It really doesn’t get much funnier than that at all. That blocker literally came out of nowhere, with his hands to the sky and leveled a kid not paying attention.

I honestly don’t even know if that’s a flag or not. What I do know for sure is that it’s hilarious.

Imagine being a ref or a coach and watching that play unfold. Do you just laugh? Do you get angry? Do you argue for a flag?

I honestly have no idea. I imagine if you have any kind of sense of humor at all, you’d just kick back and smile.

Props to this unknown hero for giving us all something to laugh about. Hell of a funny moment on the gridiron, which we don’t see very often.