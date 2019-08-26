‘Joker’ Gets Rated R For Violence, Language And ‘Brief Sexual Images’

“Joker” is the latest comic book film to get slapped with an R rating.

According to the movie’s website and multiple other reports, the Joaquin Phoenix film about the notorious villain and Batman nemesis got an R rating for “strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images.”

“Joker” joins the “Deadpool” movies and “Logan” as popular comic book material that got an R rating from the MPAA. (RELATED: Watch Joaquin Phoenix In The First Trailer For ‘Joker’)

This could actually be great news for fans of the story. You simply can’t tell the story of the Joker if you’re going to sanitize it as if it’s meant for children. You just can’t do it.

“The Dark Knight” did a great job with Heath Ledger’s Joker, and probably went about as far as anybody could in a PG-13 film.

Now, it’s getting the full on R treatment, and that means you can really expect things to get cranked up.

The most interesting aspect of “Joker” is that it’ll focus heavily on the backstory of the legendary villain. That’s not something we saw in “The Dark Knight,” and I never read any of the comics.

Did we necessarily need a film on the backstory? Probably not, but just because we didn’t need it doesn’t mean that it won’t be interesting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joker Movie (@jokermovie) on Aug 25, 2019 at 9:03am PDT

Plus, Phoenix is one of the best actors in the game, and he can play a menacing character better than just about everybody else in the business.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joker Movie (@jokermovie) on Apr 2, 2019 at 12:00pm PDT

You can catch “Joker” in theaters October 4. You know that this will be one I think many of us intend on seeing.