Republican Rep. Sean Duffy To Resign From Congress

Republican Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy announced Monday that he will be resigning from Congress.

A source close to Duffy confirmed the news to the Daily Caller, saying he would be leaving due to family matters. His new baby expected in October will need more attention because of heart complications, which he and his wife are going to focus their time on, according to a press release.

“With much prayer, I have decided that this is the right time for me to take a break from public service in order to be the support my wife, baby and family need right now,” Duffy said in a statement. “It is not an easy decision – because I truly love being your Congressman – but it is the right decision for my family, which is my first love and responsibility.” (RELATED: Duffy: Democrats ‘Haven’t Done Anything On The Kids’ At The Border)

Duffy will officially leave Congress on Sept. 23.