‘U.S. Never Collected 10 Cents From China’: Trump Says There Are Major Differences In America’s Trade Relationships

President Donald Trump highlighted the difference Monday between trade with China now as opposed to how it’s been in the past, while speaking to the press at the G7 summit.

Trump said Monday that China contacted the administration to say it wants to restart trade talks with the U.S. after constant back and forth. See what the president had to say about it here. (RELATED: Trump Says China Has Blinked In Trade War — Talks On Again)

WATCH:

