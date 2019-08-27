Warren Wants To Revive DNC, Which She Once Said Rigged The 2016 Primary Against Rival Sanders

2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren wants to revive the Democratic National Committee, but she said in 2017 that the DNC rigged the 2016 primary against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The Massachusetts senator says publicly at events and in private to Democratic party leaders that she wants to revive the DNC to win the 2020 presidential election and to take control of the Senate once again, according to the New York Times. Simultaneously, Warren reminds voters that she is “with Bernie” on Medicare, and strives to align herself with progressives, the publication reports.

Though Warren now curries favor with the DNC, she said in 2017 that the DNC helped to rig the 2016 election for Hilary Clinton. (RELATED: Warren Weekend Event Draws Thousands While Biden Draws Hundreds)

Former Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairwoman Donna Brazile wrote a book after the election exposing the DNC’s favoring of Clinton, saying that Clinton’s campaign “had the DNC on life support, giving it money every month to meet its basic expenses.”

Asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper if she believed that Clinton and Sanders’s contest was rigged, Warren said, “Yes.”

Warren also called the Clintons a “real problem” for the party, saying “But what we’ve got to do as Democrats now, is we’ve got to hold this party accountable.”

President Donald Trump tweeted about Warren’s thoughts on the matter and called for an investigation from the FBI and the Justice Department.

“Pocahontas just stated that the Democrats, lead by the legendary Crooked Hillary Clinton, rigged the Primaries!” Trump tweeted. “Lets go FBI & Justice Dept.”

Warren’s office didn’t immediately respond for comment.

