Keith Ellison Weighs In On Ilhan Omar Adultery Allegation

Former Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison, Minnesota’s Attorney General, has a word of advice for reporters covering Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar‘s martial situation.

“Look before you leap,” Ellison told a radio station at the Minnesota State Fair concerning the accusations hitting the Democratic member repping his old congressional district — Minnesota’s 5th.

Over the past few days, Omar has been getting butchered in the media for a divorce filing from Beth Jordan Mynett, a D.C. mom and physician, who claims that her husband, political consultant Tim Mynett, dumped her to be with Omar. (RELATED: Divorce Papers Claim Omar Had An Affair With D.C. Political Consultant)

Omar, who has divorced twice and has three children, has denied the affair.

She has also faced down suggestions that she was married to her brother. In mid-July President Trump pushed the rumor, saying there’s “a lot of talk” that Omar married her brother, but he knows “nothing” about it.

The congresswoman has strongly denied the outlandish claim, calling it “baseless” and “offensive.”

Ellison may be perfectly equipped to address the topic of martial woes. In 2018, the Minnesota Court of Appeals unsealed his divorce records, revealing that he said that his wife Kim Ellison “repeatedly hit him during their 25-year marriage.”

He has also had rocky relationship issues.

“Look, we live in a no-fault world, infidelity is irrelevant in divorce proceedings,” Ellison told WCCO Radio in an interview at the state fair. “But people do put stuff in there to position themselves for uh, I don’t know, any interests they may have. I’m not saying that’s what happened. I’m just saying look before you leap on this one.”

When he was running for Attorney General in 2018, an ex-girlfriend, Karen Monahan, accused him of domestic violence. He admitted to calling her a “bitch” but denied any physical violence. (RELATED: Keith Ellison Admits Calling Ex-Girlfriend A B**** For Spending Too Much Money)

In the wake of Monahan’s accusations, Ellison’s ex-wife said her husband had never physically hurt her.

Ellison told the reporter something that may double as advice for Omar and the news media:

“The real answer is it’s just tabloid stuff and I would just not deal with it.”