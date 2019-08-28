MTV ‘The Challenges’ Star Theo Campbell Shares Freak Accident That Took Away His Sight In Right Eye

British reality TV star Theo Campbell shared the details about what happened on a recent trip to Ibiza that has left him partially blind.

“Thanks for all the messages and support I’ve got over the last couple days they’re all very much appreciated!” the MTV “The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2” reality star shared, along with a photo of him in a hospital bed and his girlfriend, past Love Island contestant and beauty influencer Kaz Crossley, by his side, per E! News in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: A Real Housewife Rushed To The Hospital And Almost Died From This Freak Accident)

Campbell then shared that after two eye surgeries following a “really unfortunate accident” he’s now partially blind. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

“I’ve lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half,” the actor explained. “Who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me.”

“But I still have [one] eye left, looking at the bright side of things,” he added before asking fans for recommendations on where he could score “cool eye patches.”

Later, he thanked Kaz for “flying out” to Ibiza as he continues his recovery.

Fellow cast member, Cara Maria Sorbella reacted to the post and commented, “WHAT THE HELL HAPPENED PARTNER?!!!? Holy f–k no. Sending [you] love [you] f–kng warrior.”

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio also sent along kind words writing, “Thinking of you brother, get well soon.”

“The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2” premieres tonight at 9 p.m.