Trump’s Best Handshakes

President Donald Trump is known to have very interesting handshakes with world leaders. This time he receives a hand slap from the Prime Minister of India.

While overseas at the G7 summit, President Trump shook the hands of important leaders from across the world. Watch some of them here and some of his most memorable handshakes, you will not want to miss it!

WATCH:

Check out TheDC’s videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad