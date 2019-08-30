Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Appears To Get Hacked, Tweets Offensive Posts About Black People

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appeared to have been hacked Friday afternoon with his account posting offensive tweets insulting African-Americans.
“Fuck NIGGERS,” a tweet from his account states. Dorsey’s profile also stated: “Fuck Voku black shit.” (RELATED: Twitter Lays Groundwork For Potentially Down Ranking Some Of Trump’s Tweets)
The new label applies to all verified political candidates and officials with more than 100,000 followers, Twitter noted in a blog post. Users who want to view flagged content must click on a screen that says Twitter’s rules against abusive behavior apply to the tweet.
Twitter directed the Daily Caller News Foundation to an official tweet when asked for comment.
We’re aware that @jack was compromised and investigating what happened.
— Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) August 30, 2019
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.