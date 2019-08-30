Larry Johnson Rips ‘Effeminate Agenda’ In NBA, NFL

Former NFL running back Larry Johnson ripped the ‘effeminate agenda’ he claims is making its way into professional sports after an NFL free agent came out as bisexual.

“There is an Effeminate Agenda going on amongst the NBA & NFL elite, peddled by high ranking Masons/handlers to indoctrinate the heterosexual sports world without them knowing, for the buying power of the LGBTQ community,” Johnson said. (RELATED: Students Heading Back To School Face New Transgender Policies)

There is an Effeminate Agenda going on amongst the NBA & NFL elite, peddled by high ranking Masons/handlers to indoctrinate the heterosexual sports world without them knowing, for the buying power of the LGBTQ community. …But we not ready to have that conversation yet. — Larry Johnson (@2LarryJohnson7) August 29, 2019

Johnson’s comments came after NFL free agent defensive end Ryan Russell came out as bisexual. (RELATED: Matt Gaetz On Transgender Bill: Trump Could Declare Himself President)

Johnson mentioned the changing style of play in the NBA, as well as the fashion styles of the league’s players.

“The Vogue Fashion show you now get, from the team bus/car to the locker room. Most of the outfits you think for 16 year old boys not 6’6 30+ men,” he said.

Johnson also referenced. former linebacker Michael Sam, the NFL’s first openly gay player.

“Michael Sams was the gauge to see where society was at,” Johnson said.

Johnson played nine seasons in the NFL, rushing for 6,223 yards and 55 touchdowns. His best season came in 2006 when he ran for 1,789 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Kansas City Chiefs.