Zendaya Turns 23 Years Old

September 1 is Zendaya’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her best looks.

Zendaya is an American actress born in Oakland, California. She began acting at a young age and appeared in many productions at the California Shakespeare Theater. In 2010, Zendaya was cast in Disney Channel’s “Shake It Up.” The TV show made her a household name alongside co-star Bella Thorne. (RELATED: Zendaya Reveals Her New TV Series ‘Euphoria’ Is ‘Polarizing’ And ‘Shocking’)

While starring on “Shake It Up,” Zendaya also appeared on “A.N.T. Farm” and “Good Luck Charlie.” Her dancing experience on “Shake It Up” landed her a spot on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars.”

Zendaya broke into the film industry in 2017 when she starred in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” She also appeared in “The Greatest Showman” with Hugh Jackman.

Most recently, Zendaya starred in the first season of HBO’s “Euphoria.”

Besides acting, Zendaya also has a career in music. In 2012, she signed a record deal with Hollywood Records.

Check out her photos below: