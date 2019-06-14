Zendaya Reveals Her New TV Series ‘Euphoria’ Is ‘Polarizing’ And ‘Shocking’

Actress Zendaya is leaving her Disney Channel image behind with her new role in HBO’s “Euphoria.”

The series has already sparked controversy due to the portrayal of teens participating in sex and drugs, according to a report published Friday by Fox News.

Zendaya, 22, revealed that she knew the role wouldn’t be understood by many of her fans. (RELATED: Petition Calling For Remaking Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Gets 300,000 Signatures)

“I kind of accepted the fact that it would be polarizing,” Zendaya admitted. “I found a little calm in that. Whether people like it or not, it’s real. I’m telling somebody’s story. Just because it’s not happening to you doesn’t mean it’s not happening all the time, every day.”

Zendaya also talked about the pressure she felt to take on this character after growing up as a Disney star.

“It’s like going from nothing to everything — there were no steps in between. That’s why people think it’s such a stretch for me to play this character,” Zendaya added. “There’s a lot of people who probably think I can’t do it because they don’t truly understand my personality. And I get it: I’m a Disney kid. There’s a lot to prove.”