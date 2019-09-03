Candace Owens Tells The Story Of Breakfast Antifa Mob

Conservative commentator Candace Owens told the Daily Caller News Foundation what really happened when she and Charlie Kirk were surrounded by an Antifa mob while they tried to eat breakfast.

Kirk and Owens, who are best known for organizing student activists through Turning Point USA, were harassed by Antifa protestors as they tried to eat breakfast at a Philadelphia coffee shop in July 2018.

“No more white supremacy,” the protesters chanted at Owens and Kirk. They also screamed, booed, and blew whistles in Owen’s and Kirk’s faces. (RELATED: Candace Owens Tells The Real Story Behind Ted Lieu Face-Off)

Join Owens as she explains her side of the story, how she felt throughout, and why she believes the protesters harassed them during their breakfast.

WATCH:



SUBSCRIBE HERE!

Check out the latest videos from TheDCNF Video Team:

DC Restaurant Workers Protesting

9/11 First Responder Gives His Final Message

AOC: When I Said Concentration Camps I Didn’t Mean Nazis

Republican Lawmaker Booed Over Slavery Reparations

Who Has A Bigger Turnout? 9 Candidates or Donald Trump?

Burgess Owens Destroys Dem’s Reparations Narrative

Slave Reparations: Danny Glover Speaks

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.