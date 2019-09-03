Notre Dame Quarterback Ian Book Hits Cheerleader With Pass

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book rocked a cheerleader Monday night with a bad pass.

Book dropped back to pass during his squad’s win over Louisville, but things didn’t go according to plan. He fired the ball deep out of bounds, and he drilled a cheerleader. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The cheerleader looked like she got taken out by sniper fire. Watch the laugh-out-loud video. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Ian Book with a beautiful pass to a cheerleader’s face pic.twitter.com/YTrxFUWKeQ — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) September 3, 2019

I feel bad for this girl. She’s out on national TV trying to give the Cardinals some energy and the Fighting Irish quarterback dropped a bomb on her. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

It’s also not a great look for Book. That’s not the kind of accuracy that’s going to get him paid on Sundays or get Notre Dame to the playoff. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Having said that, I’m glad he fired off that pass because it’s hilarious. I mean, she was just relaxing, having some fun and then got hammered. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

I hope Book took a moment to apologize to her after the game. Besides, it’s never a bad thing when you get to meet some cheerleaders from the opposing school.

That’s just a fact.

Props to Book for giving us the free entertainment, and let’s hope the cheerleader turned out to be okay.