Bernie Tells Crying Baby To Keep It Down

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders told a crying baby to quiet down in a serious manner after the baby started to cry while campaigning for president.

At a campaign event with his supporters, a baby began crying in the crowd, Bernie turned and looked at the baby and parents and said: “can we keep that down a bit?” (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Bernie Asks Group Of Young Children: ‘Anyone Ever Seen Cocaine?’)

Socialist Bernie Sanders snaps at infant.

Tells crying baby, “Can we keep *that* down a bit?” pic.twitter.com/bestpMpuTT — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 4, 2019

Sanders has slipped in the polls, but still remains a top contender in the race, with him and Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, polling neck and neck with Sanders. (RELATED: Sanders Falls To 3rd Place In New Poll)

The Vermont Senator said in July that he without question would beat President Donald Trump if he won the Democratic presidential primary.

“Every credible poll that I have seen has me beating Donald Trump, including the battleground states of Michigan where I won the Democratic primary, Wisconsin, where I won the Democratic primary, and Pennsylvania,” Sanders said.