Bernie Sanders: Every Credible Poll I’ve Seen Has Me Beating Trump

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders told the audience at Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate that polls predict he will beat President Donald Trump in a general election.

The democratic socialist senator dismissed criticisms that he’s too far left to win the general election, saying that Americans are looking for bold change, and polls bear that out. However, one of Sanders’ fellow Democratic candidates reminded him that polls showed a similar story fro Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election. (RELATED: REPORT: Bernie Sanders Was Investigated By FBI For Marxist Ties)

“Every credible poll that I have seen has me beating Donald Trump, including the battleground states of Michigan where I won the Democratic primary, Wisconsin, where I won the Democratic primary, and Pennsylvania,” Sanders said.

Polling averages back up Sanders’ contention. The most recent RealClearPolitics polling average showed Sanders leading Trump by an average of 4.5%, although Democratic Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan pointed out that polling showed Hillary Clinton leading Trump ahead of the 2016 election. (RELATED: Conservatives Love HBO’s ‘Chernobyl’ But Socialists Don’t Want To Talk About It)

“Hillary Clinton was winning in the polls too,” Ryan said.

The final RealClearPolitics polling average of the 2016 election cycle showed Clinton leading Trump by an average of 3.3%. Clinton ended up winning the popular vote by 2.1%, but Trump won the election with 306 electoral college votes.