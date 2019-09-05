Maggie Haberman Floats Baseless Theory About Trump Getting Advance On Job Numbers

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted Thursday that President Donald Trump was able to see the jobs report numbers in advance, suggesting he was attempting to “spin” the figures.

Haberman retweeted a Trump tweet Thursday that said, “Really Good Job Numbers,” captioning Trump’s tweet by speculating about what Trump’s tweet might mean. Jobs report numbers will be available tomorrow at 8:30 am via the Department of Labor. (RELATED: July Jobs Report: 164,000 Jobs Added, Unemployment Remains At 3.7 Percent)

Really Good Jobs Numbers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2019

“Did potus get an advance look at numbers out….tomorrow,” Haberman tweeted. “And try to spin them ahead of time, which is deeply questionable as an action by a president?”

Did potus get an advance look at numbers out….tomorrow? And try to spin them ahead of time, which is deeply questionable as an action by a president? https://t.co/WHuXe0A3zx — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 5, 2019

Chief White House Correspondent at Fox News, John Roberts, responded to Haberman’s tweet by linking to the ADP National Employment Report and suggesting that Trump was quoting that instead.

“Perhaps,” Haberman responded. “But. He could attempt to be clear in what he’s referring to and then it isn’t incumbent upon his aides/some reporters to have to do that post-fact.”

Perhaps. But. He could attempt to be clear in what he’s referring to and then it isn’t incumbent upon his aides/some reporters to have to do that post-fact. https://t.co/rhaTy7vGIM — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 5, 2019

Maggie Haberman did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.