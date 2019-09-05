Politics

Maggie Haberman Floats Baseless Theory About Trump Getting Advance On Job Numbers

US President Donald Trump gestures during a joint-press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Biarritz, south-west France on August 26, 2019, on the third day of the annual G7 Summit attended by the leaders of the world's seven richest democracies, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images)

Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Mary Margaret Olohan Social Issues Reporter

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted Thursday that President Donald Trump was able to see the jobs report numbers in advance, suggesting he was attempting to “spin” the figures.

Haberman retweeted a Trump tweet Thursday that said, “Really Good Job Numbers,” captioning Trump’s tweet by speculating about what Trump’s tweet might mean. Jobs report numbers will be available tomorrow at 8:30 am via the Department of Labor. (RELATED: July Jobs Report: 164,000 Jobs Added, Unemployment Remains At 3.7 Percent)

“Did potus get an advance look at numbers out….tomorrow,” Haberman tweeted. “And try to spin them ahead of time, which is deeply questionable as an action by a president?”

Chief White House Correspondent at Fox News, John Roberts, responded to Haberman’s tweet by linking to the ADP National Employment Report and suggesting that Trump was quoting that instead.

Perhaps,” Haberman responded. “But. He could attempt to be clear in what he’s referring to and then it isn’t incumbent upon his aides/some reporters to have to do that post-fact.”

Maggie Haberman did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.