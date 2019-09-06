Politics

USCIS Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli Challenges Montgomery County Exec To Debate Over Sanctuary Order

Acting Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli speaks about immigration policy at the White House during a briefing Aug. 12, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli challenged Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich to debate his county’s sanctuary policies for illegal aliens Friday.

Cuccinelli also rejected the notion that his concern for victims of sex crimes committed by illegal aliens in Montgomery County, MD is consistent with being a “neo-Nazi sympathizer.”

Elrich signed an executive order last month prohibiting local law enforcement in Montgomery County, MD from cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Police in the DC-adjacent county do not abide by ICE detainers placed on illegal aliens accused of crimes, and also cannot allow ICE to enter secure areas of jails.

Since the order was issued, seven illegal aliens have been arrested for sex crimes. At least one accused rapist was released back into the community before he could be detained by ICE.

Cuccinelli first weighed in on the string of rapes in the county on Twitter earlier this week, writing in response to the arrest of a Salvadoran national, “More sanctuary Montgomery county consequences… sad and tragic.”

However, the Montgomery County Council later accused USCIS, the White House, and conservative media outlets of spreading misinformation about the county’s policies. The Council’s statement also went a step further, lumping in Cuccinelli’s criticism of the sanctuary policies with neo-Nazism. (RELATED: Officials In ‘Sanctuary County’ Lash Out At Conservative Media For Reporting On String Of Illegal Alien Sex Crimes)

Cuccinelli said the statement is proof that politicians in Montgomery County “cannot debate the failure of its sanctuary policies on the merits  … so they resort to ad hominem attacks using Nazi implications.”

He then challenged Elrich to debate the topic, asserting, “I’ll defend children and crime victims, Elrich can defend rapists and [murderers] who shouldn’t even be in this country.”

The White House did not return a request for a response to the Council’s statement.