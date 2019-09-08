Trump Trolls CNN On #SharpieGate With Cat And Laser Pointer Meme

President Donald Trump on Saturday night tweeted a meme of a cat chasing a laser pointer on top of an edited hurricane map, a jab at CNN for focusing relentlessly on #SharpieGate.

CNN was perhaps the most aggressive in its reporting on the supposed scandal, accusing the president of doctoring an official weather map to show Alabama being in the path of Hurricane Dorian. CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta called the alleged altering of the map “a reality-bending move that appears to jump the sharpie,” denying that Alabama was going to be affected by the storm. (RELATED: Trump Reportedly Asked Whether Nuclear Bombs Could Deter Hurricanes)

Trump defended himself against the allegations, pointing out that he was briefed last week that Alabama could be hit by the edge of Dorian. Updated maps, however, did not show Alabama in the hurricane’s path.

In a Saturday night tweet, the president poked fun at the coverage of the altered map, sharing a meme of the situation. In the meme, Trump is seen goading a cat into chasing a laser pointer on top of the hurricane map. The cat is sitting on top of the CNN logo.