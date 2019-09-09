AP Runs Video Of Woman Who Aborted Her Baby At 26 Weeks As Example Of Trials Women Face Obtaining Abortions Out Of State

The Associated Press ran a video Monday of a woman who claims she didn’t know she was pregnant until 26 weeks and then rushed across state lines to get an abortion.

The publication released a video Monday as part of an Associated Press analysis of the increase in women obtaining out-of-state abortions due to restrictive abortion legislation.

The video depicts abortion activist Beth Vial discussing how she became pregnant in early February but did not “have the suspicion” that she was pregnant until late July, five months later. (RELATED: Woman Dies In Late-Term Abortion At New Mexico Clinic)

Vial explains that she did not have any support, healthcare or money as the video shows her walking her dog around a suburban neighborhood and typing on a computer with a “house the people” bumper sticker on it.

“Beth Vial is one of the thousands of women who travel out of state every year to have an abortion,” the captions on the video read.

“Vial is far from alone. According to an AP analysis, at least 276,000 women had out of state abortions between 2012 and 2017.”

Captions on the video explain that “medical conditions masked her pregnancy” causing Vial not to realize she was pregnant until her baby was 26 weeks.

“This right here is what makes it worth it,” Vial says in the video, explaining that she has become an abortion rights activist since her abortion. “Because if I can give back to people the one thing that I wanted more than anything when I was going through this, then I’ve done what I’ve set out to do.”

Video footage also displays the front of the Southwestern Women‘s clinic in Albuquerque, New Mexico, a center known as one of the only clinics in the country that will perform close to third trimester abortions without conditions.

WATCH:

Restrictive abortion legislation has prompted women across the United States to travel to other states to obtain abortions between 2012 and 2017, an analysis of data from state reports and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds.

The number of out-of-state women obtaining abortions rose in 13 U.S. states between 2012 and 2017, the AP reports. This figure excluded nine states including California and Florida, as well as the District of Columbia, because their abortion counts were not entirely reported for the full six-year period.

The Associated Press did not yet respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

