Beto O’Rourke: Cops Won’t Go ‘Door To Door’ With Mandatory Gun Buyback Plan, Americans Will Comply

Democratic 2020 hopeful Beto O’Rourke assured a reporter in Manchester, New Hampshire this weekend that he doesn’t think law enforcement would have to go “door to door” to confiscate Americans’ guns under his mandatory buy back plan, but that people would simply comply with the law.

“I don’t see the law enforcement going door to door. I see Americans complying with the law,” O’Rourke told the Washington Examiner.

“I see us working with gun owners, non-gun owners, local, county, state, federal law enforcement to come up with the best possible solution. I have yet to meet an owner of an AR-15 who thinks it’s OK that we have these kind of mass killings in this country,” the 46-year-old said.

He was also quoted as saying, “How do you — how do we enforce any law? There’s a significant reliance on people complying with the law. You know that a law is not created in a vacuum.”

The Texas politician has repeatedly signaled his support for mandatory gun confiscation by the government.

O’Rourke confirmed his plan for mandatory confiscation last week.

“I was asked how I’d address people’s fears that we will take away their assault rifles. I want to be clear: That’s exactly what we’re going to do,” he said in a tweet.

“Americans who own AR-15s and AK-47s will have to sell their assault weapons. All of them.”

O’Rourke qualified for this week’s Democratic debate, however, he remains low in the polls. According to RealClearPolitics, he only has 2.3 percent support in the primary race for the Democratic nomination.

The former Texas congressman has attempted to make fighting against gun violence one of his signature issues following two mass shootings in Texas this summer. (RELATED: Beto O’Rourke Selling F-Bomb T-Shirts, Fundraising Off Of Mass Shooting)