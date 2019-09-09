Editorial

Jaguars QB Nick Foles Suffers Fractured Clavicle, Expected To Be Out At Least 8 Weeks

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars

(Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles is done for several weeks after fracturing his collarbone on Sunday against the Chiefs.

Foles was knocked out of the game early after taking a hit on a touchdown pass and we now know the extent of his injury.

He fractured his collarbone, and is expected to be out at least eight weeks, according to CBS Sports.

Well, this isn’t what you wanted to see at all if you’re a fan of the Jacksonville Jaguars. They brought in Foles as their premier offseason signing to save the quarterback position.

Now, he’s going to miss at least half the season after barely playing at all. If there was ever a crisis situation for an NFL team, the Jaguars have found themselves in it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars) on

Luckily, the Jaguars have Gardner Minshew second on the depth chart, and he didn’t look bad at all in relief effort.

The man was awesome at Washington State. He spun the ball all over the place in Mike Leach’s offense for the Cougars.

Now, he’ll have to hold down the fort until Foles gets himself healthy.

It’s not a great situation, but I’m excited to see what Minshew does. He was a ton of fun to watch at WSU. As for Foles, I have no doubt Jaguars fans are hoping he gets well very soon.