Nick Foles Missed OTAs With The Jaguars Because His Wife Had A Miscarriage
Quarterback Nick Foles hasn’t been with the Jaguars during OTAs because his wife Tori had a miscarriage 15 weeks into her pregnancy.
Tori wrote the following in part Wednesday night on Instagram explaining the awful situation:
Read below for full story. So thankful for this family right here and miss having them right down the street! Our weekend together was not quite as planned, but blessed by their presence and the help they provided us with an unexpected set of circumstances that nick and I suddenly found ourselves in. As several of you knew, we were about 15 weeks pregnant with our 2nd baby. Early Sunday morning after a rough couple days fighting a “virus” of some sort, I went into sudden labor and knew something was wrong. Not long after we learned we had miscarried our baby boy. To fully labor and deliver and even see our baby boy was a pretty devastating process. Come to find that I had contracted an infection of pneumonia in the blood. The emotions go back and forth from immense and overwhelming sadness, confusion and anger to a firm belief that God has this fully in his hands and will use this for good. We cannot always understand or explain, but we know that is true. We’ve endured some unique challenges as a couple so far, but never quite knew what something like this felt like and now we do. We have so much compassion and sensitivity to those who have gone through a miscarriage at any point and in any circumstance. We know they all happen very differently. We are finally home from the hospital and recovering physically from the infection with antibiotics (already much better) as well as emotionally from this traumatic loss. This will take time. So many thanks to everyone who has reached out to us and who has been praying for us. Also a heartfelt thank you to Baptist Beaches hospital staff in maternity. What an incredible team of doctors and nurses that took care of us the last 4 days. Thank you Taylor family for being here this weekend. We had a pretty fun weekend planned, and it was turned upside down, but God knew we needed you.
This is simply an unbelievably tragic situation, and it’s truly beyond words. Tori’s entire post is not only heartbreaking and emotional, but also inspiring since she shows so much strength and hope in the face of such a tragedy. (RELATED: Jacksonville Jaguars Sign Nick Foles, Contract Worth Up To $102 Million)
My guess is Foles might continue to take some more time off to be with his family, and I can promise you there’s not a chance in hell the Jaguars would try to stop him.
This is also another important reminder there’s many things in life more important than football or your job, and your family almost certainly should be at the top of the list.
Having a baby is supposed to be an incredibly happy moment for a couple. Unfortunately, it can sometimes take a terrible turn, which is what the Foles family is experiencing right now.
Hopefully, the NFL, the Jaguars and the community surrounding the family comes together to provide the Foles’s with anything they might need during this absolutely awful time.
I can’t even begin to imagine what they’re going through. Hopefully, Tori’s strength continues as they battle through this incredibly tough time. Our thoughts and prayers are most certainly with them.