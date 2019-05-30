Nick Foles Missed OTAs With The Jaguars Because His Wife Had A Miscarriage

Quarterback Nick Foles hasn’t been with the Jaguars during OTAs because his wife Tori had a miscarriage 15 weeks into her pregnancy.

Early Sunday morning after a rough couple days fighting a “virus” of some sort, I went into sudden labor and knew something was wrong. Not long after we learned we had miscarried our baby boy. To fully labor and deliver and even see our baby boy was a pretty devastating process. Come to find that I had contracted an infection of pneumonia in the blood. The emotions go back and forth from immense and overwhelming sadness, confusion and anger to a firm belief that God has this fully in his hands and will use this for good.

This is simply an unbelievably tragic situation, and it’s truly beyond words. Tori’s entire post is not only heartbreaking and emotional, but also inspiring since she shows so much strength and hope in the face of such a tragedy. (RELATED: Jacksonville Jaguars Sign Nick Foles, Contract Worth Up To $102 Million)

My guess is Foles might continue to take some more time off to be with his family, and I can promise you there’s not a chance in hell the Jaguars would try to stop him.

This is also another important reminder there’s many things in life more important than football or your job, and your family almost certainly should be at the top of the list.

Having a baby is supposed to be an incredibly happy moment for a couple. Unfortunately, it can sometimes take a terrible turn, which is what the Foles family is experiencing right now.

Hopefully, the NFL, the Jaguars and the community surrounding the family comes together to provide the Foles’s with anything they might need during this absolutely awful time.

I can’t even begin to imagine what they’re going through. Hopefully, Tori’s strength continues as they battle through this incredibly tough time. Our thoughts and prayers are most certainly with them.

