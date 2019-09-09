Morning Mirror: Journos Lavish One Another With Praise After Trump’s Biting Tweetstorm

Quote of the Day:

‘It is absolutely fair to question the mental fitness of a president, who is so obsessed with proving himself right on this issue that it becomes a five day story.’ — Dylan Byers.”

— MSNBC.

MOOD: “Trying to divide and conquer the press that covers him was key to how Trump handled the tabloids in NYC, it was key to how he handled his campaign and he has continued to effort it in office. It may not be as effective a tool for him heading into 2020.” — Maggie Haberman, White House correspondent, NYT, on Saturday.

Weekend George Conway (still married to Kellyanne Conway): “If candidates want to raise the issue of cognitive decline, they should raise it for *all* candidates—including and *especially* the incumbent. They should challenge all candidates to undergo testing. (This is a separate issue from the incumbent’s personality disorders.)”

Trump calls NYT‘s Peter Baker an ‘Obama flunky’

Trump’s weekend tweet on Baker: “The Failing New York Times stated, in an article written by Obama flunky Peter Baker (who lovingly wrote Obama book),’Even after the President forecast the storm to include Alabama.’ THIS IS NOT TRUE. I said, VERY EARLY ON, that it MAY EVEN hit Alabama. A BIG DIFFERENCE…..”

WaPo reporter Philip Rucker sticks up for Baker

“@peterbakernyt has long been one of the finest and fairest reporters covering the White House, for three presidents before Trump and surely for several after. Peter is a class act.” — Philip Rucker.

Trump calls two WaPo reporters ‘nasty’ and ‘lightweight’

“The Washington Post’s @PhilipRucker (Mr. Off the Record) & @AshleyRParker, two nasty lightweight reporters, shouldn’t even be allowed on the grounds of the White House because their reporting is so DISGUSTING & FAKE. Also, add the appointment of MANY Federal Judges this Summer!” — President Trump.

NYT Peter Baker defends Rucker and Parker

“No question, @AshleyRParker and @PhilipRucker are two of the absolute best. Smart, insightful and fearless. Read everything they write.”

WaPo WH reporter Josh Dawsey says Parker, Rucker are ‘terrific’

“It’s really good to work with @AshleyRParker and @PhilipRucker, who are terrific colleagues and reporters. That’s all.” — Josh Dawsey, WaPo.

WaPo book critic says Parker, Rucker are ‘delightful’

“My colleagues @AshleyRParker and @PhilipRucker are careful and thorough journalists, not to mention delightful people. Support their work by subscribing to The Washington Post.” — Carlos Lozada, WaPo.

CNN’s Jake Tapper praises Baker

“Also would like to note that @peterbakernyt is smart and well respected — his cogent analyses the envy of many of his peers.” — Jake Tapper, host, “The Lead.”

NYT Julie Davis lavishes praise on Parker, Rucker

“Hats off to @AshleyRParker and @PhilipRucker two delightful heavy-hitting reporters who we should all be thankful are on the White House beat because their reporting is so IMPORTANT and REAL. #BadgeOfHonor” — Julie Davis, NYT.

Daily Beast reporters mock the whole thing…

Asawin Suebsaeng: “Please Mr. Trump hate tweet me so I can get as many followers as these.”

Max Tani: Working on getting hate tweeted by Trump so my editor is forced to put out a statement praising me and all of my competitors have to tweet about how great I am in solidarity.”

Eric Bolling copes with two-year anniversary of son’s death

Two years ago today I got the late night call all parents fear.

Lost my son, career and faith that day.

Accidental opioid overdose took my amazing son Eric Chase.

Talk to your kids about deadly opioids. Kids:#OnePillCanKill

Parents:#NotMyKid <- you’re only fooling yourself pic.twitter.com/Icr1PdAy3a — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 8, 2019

Hey Twitter, Patrick Howley does not want to follow Ben Shapiro

“Dear Twitter: What about my tweets (which you make disappear from people’s timelines, prevent people from re-tweeting, and actively throttle down in reach) make you recommend on a daily basis that I follow Ben Shapiro? I am not going to change my mind. I choose not to follow him.” — Patrick Howley, self-described “American journalist.”

“Today I was eating in an amusement park and a man came up to me and told me to watch it or it would catch up to me one day, that’s it that’s the tweet.” — Tess Koman, host of “Iconic Eats,” Delish.com, formerly Cosmopolitan Mag.

MSNBCer gets a promotion

“Some professional news: I’ve accepted a promotion at MSNBC to be a senior producer on The Last Word. I’ve been incredibly fortunate to work with this all-star team for the last four years and I’m excited to take on some new challenges in this role. Thank you, everyone, for the kind words and support. It’s truly overwhelming and I’m so very appreciative.” — Kyle Griffin, MSNBC’s The Last Word. He was formerly a segment producer for the show.

Advice from a writer

“When I’m in a bad mood I block people who like comments to me that are even remotely unflattering (or less than adulatory frankly). It’s my narcissistic form of having good boundaries. I disappear detractors.” — Emily Nunn, former editor, The New Yorker.

President Trump’s Wild WTF Weekend: “Unbeknownst to almost everyone, the major Taliban leaders and, separately, the President of Afghanistan, were going to secretly meet with me at Camp David on Sunday. They were coming to the United States tonight. Unfortunately, in order to build false leverage, they admitted to…an attack in Kabul that killed one of our great great soldiers, and 11 other people. I immediately cancelled the meeting and called off peace negotiations. What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position? They didn’t, they…only made it worse! If they cannot agree to a ceasefire during these very important peace talks, and would even kill 12 innocent people, then they probably don’t have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway. How many more decades are they willing to fight?”

Economist David Rothschild: “Until we hear from a reliable source this could be all lies, all true, or anything in-between.”

CNN’s Oliver Darcy, 11:34 p.m. Saturday night: “Not to be that guy, but just imagine if Obama invited the Taliban to the United States for talks days ahead of the anniversary of September 11th.”

Trump is ‘not insane’

Liz Mair, communications strategist: “I’m going to confess my unpopular opinion here. The Taliban are horrible monsters and I do worry that if we leave Afghanistan we’ll be back in 5 years because they let the next UBL hang there and he attacks the US again. But I also think Trump was not insane to want to talk. … Should Trump have known these guys were untrustworthy murderous terrorist assholes? Yes. Should he have dealt accordingly? Yes, and from what I see now (which could change), I think he did.”

Journo says ‘sad saps’ who backed prez get to fall with him

Gabriel Malor, freelancer: “I’m just feeling sorry for the sad saps who hitched their wagons to the president. You guys knew who he was before you chose this. You get to sink with him.”

