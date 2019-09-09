Meghan McCain Calls Huffman And Macy ‘The Poster Children For What Everyone Hates About White Privilege’

Meghan McCain agreed with every one of her cohosts on ABC’s “The View” during a Monday discussion about Felicity Huffman’s potential prison sentence: one month, they agreed, was not enough.

Whoopi Goldberg opened the segment by mentioning black women who had been caught using false addresses to get their children into specific schools or districts. In one particular case, co-host Sunny Hostin noted that a homeless woman had used a false address to enroll her son in kindergarten.

WATCH:

“She was in prison for five years for doing that,” Hostin said. “Felicity Huffman, the prosecutors are recommending one month and she’s saying that that is too much time. That is not too much time, I think, because she’s arguing really that this is a victimless crime, and it isn’t because another kid didn’t get into that school. Her kid took a seat that another kid deserved, and that’s the problem. She, you know, changed the life of someone else that was more deserving of the spot.”

Co-host Joy Behar weighed in next, adding, “Let’s face it. She’s rich. She’s entitled and she tried to game the system. That’s — them’s the facts and this whole rap that the husband is giving about how hard it was to be a mother, welcome to the club, okay? Who wrote that speech? It’s, like, out of ‘Desperate Housewives.'”

“Struggling to be a mom doesn’t mean you break the law,” Meghan McCain cut in. “I don’t understand what the hell William H. Macy is talking about. I am the only one at this table who is not a mom, and I have a lot of fears about becoming a mother. I don’t think you bribe someone to break the law. I don’t understand the logical connection. They are the poster children for what everyone hates about white privilege and she deserves to go to jail.”

"I'm sorry. For a long period of time," McCain continued over audience applause.

“For over a month,” Hostin asserted. “The other problem I saw with his letter is he said the FBI came in, in the morning with guns drawn and how his other daughter can’t sleep at night and he makes this argument that we are ‘not that kind of criminal.’ It’s yet again this sort of privilege, like, don’t treat us like that. Well, you are a criminal … I mean, what kind of criminal are you? Shouldn’t you be treated the same as any other criminal?”

The ladies also agreed that that although Huffman should probably serve more than the recommended one month in prison, she should also get credit for admitting guilt — something that Lori Loughlin, another actress stung by Operation Varsity Blues, has not done.