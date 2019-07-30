Sunny Hostin: If You Vote For Trump, You Are ‘Complicit In What He’s Doing To This Country’

“The View” host Sunny Hostin argued Tuesday that anyone voting for President Donald Trump in 2020 was “complicit in what he is doing to this country, period.”

“And I really think that’s what this election is about,” Hostin began. “And I hope the Democrats have the cojones to make that the front issue, the front and center issue, because I think this election —”

“Say it again. Make what the front issue?” Whoopi Goldberg cut in.

“The morality issue. This is about whether or not you will continue to vote for and support a president who is a racist, who is a misogynist,” Hostin explained. (RELATED: Sunny Hostin Isn’t Impressed That Mueller Will Testify: ‘You’re Going To Fall Asleep’)

Joy Behar added, “Who’s killing the environment.”

“Who’s killing the environment, who is putting children in cages, who is separating families, who is dividing our country,” Hostin continued. “If you are going to vote for that person and you are not going to speak out against racism, you are complicit in what he is doing to this country, period.”

Hostin concluded that Trump’s intent was only to be president for “some Americans, not all.”

Behar argued that a number of people might be swayed by the improved economy, saying, “A lot of people are saying, ‘Well, my 401(k) Is better.’ One of my cousin’s kids said that.”

“Then that’s where your moral compass is,” Hostin declared. “It’s a moral choice. It’s a moral choice.”