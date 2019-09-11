Former ‘Survivor’ Producer Bruce Beresford-Redman Released From Prison After Being Convicted Of Murdering His Wife

A former “Survivor” producer was released from prison in Mexico after being convicted of murdering his wife in 2010.

Bruce Beresford-Redman, 48, was convicted of beating and strangling his wife on a family vacation, according to a report published by Page Six. He spent the past seven years in the Quintana Roo jail before being released two months ago.

His wife’s body was reportedly found naked in a sewer pipe near the Cancun resort the family had been staying in. Her body was recovered on what would have been her 42nd birthday.

Beresford-Redman has maintained his innocence, even after being sentenced to 12 years in prison. (RELATED: ‘Survivor’ Winner Reveals What He Plans To Do With His $1 Million Prize)

The producer’s attorney claimed that prisoners who have served 60% of their sentence are eligible for release, according to NBC-LA. Beresford-Redman spent a year in prison in Los Angeles before being extradited to Mexico, qualifying him for release.

Former ‘Survivor’ producer imprisoned for killing his wife is free and living in Southern California https://t.co/DrfeAOpjzd pic.twitter.com/I7gIEkufmO — CTV News (@CTVNews) September 11, 2019



Beresford-Redmond didn’t have anything to say when reporters approached his mother’s home in California where he lives with his two kids.

“Thanks, I really have no comment. I appreciate your interest,” Beresford-Redman told reporters. “Thank you. There’s no comment.”

However, neighbors were vocal about the fact that the former TV producer didn’t spend enough time behind bars for his conviction.

“I’m surprised and disappointed,” one neighbor, Maria Doll, said. “In the old days people got executed for doing stuff like that. I guess nowadays you get a second chance.”