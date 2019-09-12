Bernie’s Opening Statement Has People Asking: What’s Up With His Voice?

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’s opening statement had people on social media wondering what was going on with his voice.

Sanders spoke about President Donald Trump in his opening statement during Thursday’s Democratic debate. He also mentioned billionaires controlling “the economic and political life of this country,” but it had many discussing how his voice sounded throughout the statements.

“And that is, it goes without saying that we must and will defeat Trump, the most dangerous president in the history of this country. But we must do more. We must do more,” Sanders said. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Says Abortion Will Help Fight Climate Change)

Meghan McCain, co-host of ABC News’ “The View,” tweeted urging that someone should “give Bernie a lozenge,” adding, “good lord.”

Bloomberg Business reporter Emma Kinery also asked, “Can someone get Bernie some water?”

“Bernie is literally sacrificing his vocal cords for the good of the American people right now,” John Ladarola, host of “The Damage Report,” tweeted.

“Bernie winning the hoarserace,” Ariel Edwards-Levy, a reporter for HuffPost, added.

TIME editor Anand Giridharadas wrote that Sanders has come down with “an infection.”

Michael Tracey, a journalist, gave another take and suggested Bernie had been “vaping too much,” and former managing editor of Occupy Democrats wrote that “Bernie prepped for this debate by smoking 12 packs of cigarettes.”

“Bernie’s face looks like it’s going to explode. Can @GStephanopoulos please do a wellness check during the break?” Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren asked.

