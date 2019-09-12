New York Times Blames 9/11 On Planes

On the show today we explain how the New York Times managed to blame 9/11 on planes and not Islamic terrorists. We also preview the Democratic debate tonight, liberals float the idea of lowering the voting age to zero, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez advocates for turning the US into the world’s emergency room with taxpayers footing the bill, and the Trump administration gets a major victory from the Supreme Court on immigration.

Listen to the show:

On the anniversary of the September 11th attacks, the New York Times described the slaughter of 3000 Americans as being the result of actions by planes. They also undercut the number of innocent people murdered by 1000. We explain how this isn’t an isolated incident and why liberals blame inanimate objects like guns and planes rather than the people who use them to do evil.

Democrats are debating tonight, and while the media focuses on whether or not Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren will go at each other, we explain why Bernie Sanders actually has the most to gain or lose at this moment in the primary race.

Meanwhile, some liberals are floating the idea of lowering the voting age not to 16, but to zero. It’s for the same reason they support open borders – they are able to convince a smaller and smaller number of Americans to support their ideas as they get more radical, so they’re looking to replace the voters they’re losing. We get into all of it.

Speaking of open borders, AOC essentially called for opening up the United States to treat the world’s sick. We have the audio.

And the Supreme Court gave the Trump administration a big, if temporary, victory on immigration, ruling they can refuse amnesty to illegal aliens who failed to seek asylum in countries they passed through on the way to the US.

