Adele Reportedly Files For Divorce After Splitting From Husband Simon Konecki

Singer Adele has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband.

The filing comes five months after the two allegedly split up, according to a report published Thursday by TMZ. The couple was together for seven years before choosing to get divorced.

Adele and Konecki began dating in 2011. The “Someone Like You” singer gave birth to their son in 2012. They tied the knot in secret and didn’t confirm their marriage until 2017.

“They are committed to raising their son together lovingly,” a representative for Adele told the Associated Press back when the split was announced in April. (RELATED: Adele Just Had Her Private Photos Leaked In A Big Hack)

“She just seems happy being a mom and working,” a source told People magazine after the news broke about the split.

Well, maybe we’ll get new music from Adele. We all know life circumstances lead to great music, for example Taylor Swift.

“She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year,” the source added. “She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she’s said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans.”

I’ll be waiting.