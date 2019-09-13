Andrew Pollack Says His Book Is A ‘Guide’ For Parents On The Warning Signs Of A Potential Shooter

Author Andrew Pollack said his new book is a guide for parents to spot warning signs of potential shooters on Fox News Friday.

Pollack’s 18-year-old daughter Meadow Pollack died in the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“[The book is] like a manual or a guide for parents and grandparents to read it and actually look at what happened in Parkland and compare it — these policies are throughout the whole country,” Pollack told Fox News’s Neil Cavuto.

“I want accountability,” Pollack told Cavuto. “I want to hold everyone accountable that let my daughter get murdered in the school.”

“Why Meadow Died: The People and Policies That Created The Parkland Shooter and Endanger America’s Students,” released Tuesday, includes a forward by Pollack’s son Hunter Pollack.

“My dad teamed up with one of America’s leading education experts to launch his own investigation,” the younger Pollack wrote in the forward. (RELATED: Parkland Victim’s Father Unloads On Sheriff’s Office After Release Of Exhaustive Report)

“We found the answers to the questions the media refused to ask. Questions about school safety that go far beyond the national gun debate,” Hunter Pollack added. “And the answers to those questions matter for parents, teachers, and schoolchildren nationwide.”

The elder Pollack said Friday policies the people in Broward County, Florida, created enabled the Parkland shooter.

“The school knew about it all, Neil,” he added. “It kills me. Looking at the book it makes my blood boil. I’ve been talking about it all week. It’s not easy for me. I put my daughter into a school that I didn’t know what was going on and I take blame for that for not knowing.”

